Photo of Judge Janet M. DiFiore found in car connected to suspect who shot Judge Esther Salas’s family

Federal officials contacted New York state Chief Judge Janet M. DiFiore after officials found her name and photo in the car, Chalfen said. The FBI agents did not indicate whether Den Hollander had intended to target DiFiore, he said.

The judge’s son, Daniel Anderl, a 20-year-old student at Catholic University, was killed in the shooting, and Mark Anderl, the judge’s husband and a defense attorney, was injured, according to Freda Wolfson, US District Chief Judge in New Jersey. Judge Salas was unharmed, Wolfson said.

Mark Anderl is going of his second surgery and in stable condition, according to his law partner, David Oakley, who added that Anderl will be needing another operation Tuesday.

The discovery raises new questions about Den Hollander’s mind-set before and after the shooting and illustrates the dangers that judges — specially female judges — face while undertaking their duties.

Authorities said Den Hollander is dead. His body was found in the town of Rockland in Sullivan County, New York, according to Trooper Steven Nevel of New York State Police.

Two law enforcement sources told CNN that the suspect died of what exactly is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The ambush shooting

Initial reports from police said Daniel Anderl, along with his father standing right behind him, opened the entranceway to the family home to multiple gunshots, a law enforcement source told CNN. The gunman then fled, the source said.

A FedEx package addressed to Salas was found by officials in the vehicle linked to the suspect, according to a law enforcement source.

The gunman appeared to be wearing a FedEx uniform, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

“We are aware of the media reports and are fully cooperating with investigating authorities,” Jonathan Lyons, a spokesman for FedEx, said in an email statement.

The attack targeted a family closely entwined with what the law states. Salas became New Jersey’s first Latina US District Court judge in 2011 after she was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate.

Her husband Mark Anderl works as a criminal defense attorney with Anderl & Oakley, PC, which specializes in state and federal criminal defense and juvenile and municipal court matters, according to their web site.

“I don’t want to dissuade him, but I was pulling for a doctor,” she said in the 2018 story. “He’s been arguing with us since he could talk — practicing his advocacy skills.”

Suspect wrote extensively on his hatred of women

Den Hollander’s extensive personal writings and legal work show his obsession with personal grievances and his abusive attitudes toward women.

He had unsuccessfully filed lawsuits against bars and golf clubs offering “ladies’ nights,” claiming they violate the 14th Amendment. He filed suits contrary to the federal government, challenging the constitutionality of its Violence Against Women Act — the “Female Fraud Act,” as he referred to it — and against Columbia University, because of its Women’s Studies program.

Den Hollander argued one case before Salas in 2015, according to federal court public records: a lawsuit where he represented a woman and her daughter as they sought to sign up for the military’s selective service. In the case, Den Hollander’s customers claimed the draft was unconstitutional since it barred women from registering.

He exited the case in June 2019 and handed it over to a team of lawyers at the large New York-based law firm Boies Schiller Flexner. He said he “would not be able to see the case through” because that he was terminally ill, Nick Gravante, Boies Schiller’s managing partner, told CNN on Monday.

In one of his writings, Den Hollander claimed he had been diagnosed with melanoma cancer in October 2018.

On his web site, Den Hollander wrote an autobiographical document in which he personally disparaged Salas in racist and sexist terms.

While speaing frankly about Salas, that he claimed that he often ran into trouble with female judges of Latin American descent, claiming they were “driven by an inferiority complex.”

He attacked Salas’ professional record and associations, and at one point, appeared to push a White nationalist belief that businesses are “trying to convince America that whites, especially white males, were barbarians, and all those of a darker skin complexion were victims.”

In the so-called “Evolutionarily Correct Cyclopedia,” Den Hollander made chilling remarks about “solutions” to what that he called “Political Commies” and feminists.

“Things begin to change when individual men start taking out those specific persons responsible for destroying their lives before committing suicide,” he wrote.