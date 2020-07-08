Photo of food served to NBA players in Orlando bubble goes viral

“Fyre Fest 2.0 in the NBA’s bubble. Documentaries will be made,” one user wrote.

“I had this exact meal in Middle School,” another replied.

“NBA players are risking life and limb to play in this bubble and they’re literally getting fed airline food,” another user posted..

Former Kings guard Isaiah Thomas also joined in on the fun saw after catching a glimpse at the meal Daniels posted, exclaiming there was not a way Lakers star LeBron James would dig in.

Later, Brooklyn Nets point guard Chris Chiozza posted a photo of the full meal on Instagram, which appeared to include actual meat.

However, that did not stop people from continuing their barrage of jokes on social media at the expense of the food served to NBA players.

Marc Stein of the New York Times tweeted how the food won’t seem like “airplane treys” food for lengthy, adding that it will are more like a hotel experience once players are no longer stuck quarantined in their rooms.

“Food in the NBA bubble changes after quarantines are completed,” that he wrote. “Player meals won’t look like airline trays after the first 48 hours ….”