Phoenix Suns small forward Kelly Oubre Jr is expected to miss the rest of the NBA season, according to reports on Wednesday.

The Athletic reported that Oubre will travel to the Orlando area with the Suns. Training camp is currently slated to be held at Walt Disney World Resort from July 9-29 before the season restarts on July 30.

Oubre underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair meniscus damage in his right knee on March 3. He last played on February 24 against the Utah Jazz.

















When the Suns announced the surgery, they said Oubre would be re-evaluated in one month. However, the coronavirus outbreak shut down the NBA season on the night of March 11, and Oubre has spent most of the past three months far from the club’s medical staff.

Oubre is averaging career-best figures of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 56 games (55 starts) in 2010. He signed a two-year, $30m handle the Suns last summer.

Oubre, 24, joined Phoenix in a December 2018 trade with the Washington Wizards. The 2015 first-round pick (15th overall) out of Kansas has averaged 10.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 348 career games (99 starts) with the Wizards and Suns.

