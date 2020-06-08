Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre expects to return in Orlando | NBA News

Kelly Oubre is expected to be fully recovered from a torn right meniscus and be readily available for the Phoenix Suns once the NBA season returns in Orlando on July 31, according to Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com.

Oubre tore his right meniscus in late February and subsequently underwent successful surgery. He has had the oppertunity to rehab at home throughout quarantine and contains apparently maybe not suffered any setbacks.

The 24-year-old was 2nd on the Suns in minutes played (34.5), so his return to the rotation would produce a significant impact. Oubre also averaged 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game before you go down.

The Portland Trail Blazers, another Western Conference teams heading to Orlando hoping to overhaul the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed, are set to welcome right back two long-term injury absentees ahead of the season restart.

Image:

Jusuf Nurkic battles Jarrett Allen in the paint



Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic hasn’t played since he suffered a horrific leg injury in a March 2019 regular season game from the Golden State Warriors.

Nurkic has become healthy and expects to play once the season resumes in Orlando, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports. The Bosnian big man was on the verge of practising with the G League squad once the season was suspended on March 11. Nurkic is placed to undertake a significant role with the team, though it is unclear how his minutes will soon be balanced with those of fellow Portland center Hassan Whiteside.

Image:

Zach Collins high-fives his Portland team-mates



Blazers power forward Zach Collins has healed from his shoulder injury and expects to return for the Blazers in Orlando, Quick also reports.

Collins dislocated his shoulder through the third game of the growing season, leaving a gap at power forward that Carmelo Anthony sooner or later filled for Portland.

The return of Collins, a ‘three-and-D’ big man, gives the Blazers increased versatility in terms of their line-ups.

