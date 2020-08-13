Phoenix Suns beat Dallas Mavericks to go 8-0 in NBA seeding games

The Phoenix Suns completed their eight-game seeding schedule ideal after blasting Dallas, 128-102, Thursday however still do not understand if they’re going to advance to the play-in competition.

With Memphis pounding Milwaukee, 119-106, Phoenix (34-39) now requires Portland to lose to Brooklyn in a 6 p.m. video game at ESPN Wide World of Sports to play the Grizzlies in the play-in

The Bucks dealt with Memphis without ruling MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who served a one-game suspension after headbutting Mo Wagner in Milwaukee’s win Tuesday over Washington.

With Phoenix (34-39) and Memphis (34-39) winning Thursday, San Antonio has actually been removed from play-in contention and will lose out on the playoffs after 22 successive postseason journeys.

The Suns published their longest winning streak given that the 2009-10 season when they won 10 a row to surface as the only group to go unbeaten in the bubble.

That was the last time Phoenix made the playoffs.

If the Nets beat the Blazers, the Suns will a minimum of get a chance to break that years dry spell. They’d have to beat Memphis two times in the play-in to return to the postseason, however the Grizzlies aren’t the exact same group went 3-1 versus them.

Memphis lacks Jaren JacksonJr (knee), Tyus Jones (knee) and Justise Winslow (hip). The Grizzlies ended up 2-6 in the bubble while the Suns went 8-0 with Devin Booker blazing a trail.

The newbie all-star scored 27 points with 23 coming in the very first half when newbie All-Star Luka Doncic saw action for the …