Phoenix ‘Karen’ Slapped Inside Gas Station After Racist Rant



Play video content

Exclusive Details Greg Conn / Facebook

We have a brand new “Karen” — this one is in Arizona — and also this time she didn’t disappear clean … as an alternative, she got handled with a slap to the facial skin.

This went down Saturday at a Phoenix gas station, the place where a middle-aged white woman stormed inside demanding to be helped after her pump outside was apparently no longer working. An argument ensued between her and a younger woman who had been being helped at the counter.

While you do not hear it initially, the guy recording says that he just heard ‘Karen’ tell the other woman she has to go back to her country. She also tells the clerk — on camera — not to serve the woman.

Eventually, both women got in each other’s faces, and after “Karen” got handsy, one other woman slapped her square on the jaw. “Karen” stormed out in a huff.

The overreacting, racist behavior we’ve seen plenty of lately — but this outcome was much different. Maybe even … refreshing? Sure, let us go with that.