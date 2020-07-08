Phoenix hotel houses homeless coronavirus patients. Here’s what it’s like inside

“It’s not a fun trip. It kinda makes you feel like you got ran over by a Mack Truck,” Lindstrom said of having the herpes virus. “Your body aches. Just to get out of bed, it’s like an effort, to go to the bathroom.”

But Lindstrom includes a bed and a bathroom, and he’s safely quarantined and cared for at a hotel in downtown Phoenix, because of a cooperation between Maricopa County and Circle the City, a non-profit doctor for the homeless.

Around the nation, cities and counties are grappling with how to deal with the spread of coronavirus on the list of homeless, a particularly vulnerable citizenry. They tend to be unable to protect themselves by the simplest of actions, such as for example hand-washing, health experts say, and they seldom have access to quality health care.

Circle the City has 136 rooms at the Phoenix Inn available for this system, which was approved by the City Council on May 6. Lindstrom is certainly one of more than 100 homeless people who have Covid-19 that have benefited from the program to date, according to Michelle Smith, a registered nurse at the inn.

How it works

Once a homeless person tests positive for the herpes virus, they can choose to be quarantined at the inn, where they have an exclusive room with a queen bed, TELEVISION, telephone and a bathroom. If in need of outdoors, they can come out onto an open-air walkway.

A nurse checks in on the patients twice per day, according to Smith, and the inn is staffed in the evening.

“I went through probably the toughest battle of my life,” Thomas Salts, 53, said of having the virus after losing his car in a wreck, which caused him to get rid of his job. “I was kind of overwhelmed at first.”

Then he, too, was devote a room.

“The best thing about it is even when I was locked in the quarantine, I was in the room, they took great care of me,” Salts said. “They went over, above and beyond what another human being would do for someone. I couldn’t say enough thank yous,” Salts said.

The patients get three meals a day, supplied by the non-profit Community Bridges Inc. (CBI), and extra snacks and drinks are just a phone call away.

Health care providers — a doctor, a nurse practitioner or a physician’s assistant — make the rounds once a day to “see if they need to prescribe any medications, if there’s any serious concerns they need to know about,” Smith said.

If an individual has a medical emergency, they’re transported to the nearest emergency department.

“We had somebody’s oxygen levels drop to an unsafe level which is one of the bigger issues with Covid, so we sent them out immediately” on a recent morning, Smith said.

A ‘Corona Coaster’

Phoenix, with an estimated 7,419 people, ranks in the very best 10 cities in the country in number of homeless, in accordance with Statista, which used US Department of Housing and Urban Development data from late 2019. And about 70% of the state’s total homeless are in Maricopa county, according to data from the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness and the county’s point-in-time counts.

Some cities, including Phoenix, have opened up hotel rooms to the most susceptible — older people and those with underlying health problems. Caring for many who test positive is still another challenge altogether.

“It’s been the Corona Coaster, someone called it the other day,” said Lisa Glow, CEO of Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS). “You can’t even imagine the challenges (we have) as a mass shelter.”

As the Phoenix Inn opened its doors to homeless patients, the amount of Covid-19 cases in the town and state were exploding. Arizona has more than 105,000 cases, — nearly 65,000 of them in Maricopa County. That’s significantly more than 10 times the 9,945 cases it had two months ago and four times the 25,614 cases it had a month ago.

Maricopa County now ranks fourth nationwide in confirmed cases by county at the time of July 7, behind Los Angeles, Cook and Queens counties, per Johns Hopkins University.

“It’s no easy task to keep people safe from Covid,” Glow said. “I would say we’ve probably had about 45 positives out of the thousands we’ve been serving that have come through the shelter.” However, not everybody has been tested.

Patients living at the Phoenix Inn are introduced by Community Bridges from shelters across the city, or from hospitals they’ve been discharged from.

At the CASS Adult Shelter for the homeless, weekly “blitz” testing is performed where all residents are tested, and any positives are provided for the Phoenix Inn to isolate, Glow said.

For homeless people who test positive but prefer to stick to the street, Circle the City offers a “shelter in place duffle,” a bag containing a tent, two weeks’ worth of food, water, masks and other hygienic supplies, Marty Hames, the nonprofit’s community liaison, said.

Circle the City also offers “kindness kits” to homeless people who survive the streets. Those include masks as well as other hygiene items.

As more and more people lose their jobs in the economic crisis that the pandemic has caused, the number of homeless is bound to increase, social workers say.

“We are seeing people be evicted,” Glow said. “As people are losing their jobs and they’re becoming evicted, we are going to see more homelessness.”