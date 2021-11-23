Phoebe Dynevor & Jaden Smith SPOTTED Hanging Out Amid Ex Pete Davidson’s NEW Romance
Phoebe Dynevor & Jaden Smith SPOTTED Hanging Out Amid Ex Pete Davidson’s NEW Romance

On the heels of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian becoming official, it seems his ex Phoebe Dynevor is sparking some new relationship rumors after she was spotted leaving a party with… Jaden Smith?!?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR