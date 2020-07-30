Phillies visiting clubhouse staffer tests positive for virus

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sixteen gamers for the Marlins have actually evaluated positive for COVID-19, according to an individual knowledgeable about the matter. The individual talked to The Associated Press on condition of privacy due to the fact that the test outcomes were not revealed.

Major League Baseball has actually suspended Miami’s season through Sunday and produced a patchwork schedule impacting 4 other groups, consisting of the Phillies, while the Marlins handle their break out. Two Miami team member likewise have actually evaluated positive in current days.

“Coming into this summer season, we all recognized this season would present a lot of challenges and all parties involved were going to need to be flexible,” Klentak stated.

The Phillies’ four-game, home-and-home series versus the Yankees was delayed today and will be played next week, according to New York supervisor AaronBoone The Phillies will go to the Yankees on Monday and Tuesday and host the video games on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Phillies are set to host Toronto this weekend in a series that was initially arranged to be on the roadway however needed to be changed due to the fact that the Blue Jays’ short-lived ballpark in Buffalo, New York, isn’t all set. The groups will not play Friday and rather will have a conventional doubleheader on Saturday in which the Phillies will be the visiting group and bat initially.

The Blue Jays have actually been displaced due to the fact that the Canadian federal government didn’t desire gamers taking a trip in and out of the nation.

“We’re testing again today and I would expect we’d test daily for the foreseeable future,” Klentak stated.

Klentak stated the possibility that Saturday’s doubleheader would include 2 7-inning video games is still being gone over, to name a few choices.

The Phillies were arranged to play the Marlins in Miami next week, however rather they will comprise the video games versus the Yankees.

Klentak stated the Phillies realised that gamers on the Marlins had actually evaluated positive soon prior to Sunday’s video game and it was the league’s choice to play the video game.

“We have to put health and safety first. That is priority No. 1,” Klentak stated. “Our guys have been really good about speaking up when they have a question and understanding what they need to do to follow protocols. Most of our players recognize if they follow protocols, that’s the best way to limit an outbreak. They’ve been disciplined about that.”

Phillies pitching coach Bryan Price has actually been cleared to rejoin the group after missing out on 2 video games due to COVID-19 procedures. Price stayed at home as a safety measure after not feeling well and has actually evaluated unfavorable.