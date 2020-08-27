Phillies Trade Austin Davis To Pirates

The Phillies have actually traded lefty Austin Davis to the Pirates in exchange for money and a gamer to be called later on, per a club statement. He was designated for project last Friday after Philadelphia gotten righty David Hale from the Yankees.

The 27-year-old Davis has actually invested parts of the 2018-20 seasons in the major leagues with the Phillies however hasn’t discovered a prolonged run of success right now. He’s been rocked for a 5.86 AGE in 58 1/3 Major League innings, consisting of 7 runs in 3 frames this season. With 27 strolls and 5 hit batters in his young profession, control has actually been a problem, however it’s motivating that the previous 12th-rounder (2014) has actually likewise whiffed 64 players in those 58 1/3 MLB frames.

Davis has actually likewise been strong in Triple- A, where he’s logged a combined 2.69 AGE with 11.2 K/9 and 3.4 BB/9 through 82 2/3 innings of relief. He’s long published strong strikeout numbers and remarkable control in the minors, so there’s some hope he’ll enhance in the bigs. Davis’ fastball averages 93.5 miles per hour, and he has a set of minors choices staying (including this season), so he provides the Bucs some versatility because regard. It appears he’ll sign up with Pittsburgh’s major league lineup for the time being, nevertheless, as the Pirates’ statement made no reference of optioning him to the alternate …