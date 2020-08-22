Phillies, Red Sox Discussing Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree

2:46 pm: MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports that the 2 sides have actually likewise gone over right-handerHeath Hembree Unlike Workman, the 31-year-old Hembree is managed through 2021, so he ‘d offer the Phils an alternative for this year and next. Hembree has actually yielded 6 runs through 9 2/3 innings in 2020, however he brings a strong 3.65 AGE with 10.1 K/9 versus 3.4 BB/9 through 222 innings going back to 2016.

2:06 pm: The Phillies and Red Sox are actively discussing an offer including “multiple players,” consisting of Workman, tweets Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

12:47 pm: The Phillies have actually spoken with the Red Sox about right-hander Brandon Workman as they aim to update their bullpen, Ken Rosenthal and Matt Gelb of The Athletic report (via Twitter).

The Phils simply got David Hale in a little handle the Yankees, and it ‘d barely be a surprise to see them strongly target extra bullpen arms. Philadelphia’s offense, sustained by beast seasons from Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto, has actually been amongst the very best in the video game.

The rotation, led by substantial efforts from Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, has actually pitched to a combined 4.10 AGE, although the system beyond that leading duo has actually been rather unsteady. Jake Arrieta‘s previous 2 starts were rough, and leading possibility Spencer Howard has yet to finish 5 frames …