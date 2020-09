Prior to this afternoon’s game, the Phillies placed a pair of outfielders on the injured list, as per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. Jay Bruce, who re-injured his left quad, will go to the 10-day IL, and Roman Quinn will head to the 7-day concussion IL after crashing into the outfield wall last night.

Meanwhile, outfielder Kyle Garlick and Right-hander Mauricio Llovera were recalled from the Phillies’ alternate training site, replacing the injured Phils on the active roster.

More to come.