Phillies entrust Nola with getting win versus Braves By Reuters

©Reuters MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies



Having been swept comfortably by the going to Atlanta Braves in a doubleheader by a combined rating of 13 -2 on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies will rely on ace Aaron Nola to reverse fortune in the ending of a four-game series on Monday.

Nola, who’s 0-1 with a 3.97 AGE, will make his 3rd start of the season. On Wednesday versus the New York Yankees, he was fantastic, connecting a profession high with 12 strikeouts in 6 innings.

Nola holds an excellent 10 -5 profession mark with a 2.94 AGE in 18 begins versus the Braves.

After an outstanding season 2018 in which Nola completed third in National League Cy Young ballot, he slipped a bit last season. Through 2 starts this season, Nola seems restoring his kind of the ’18 season.

“I felt like I had games like that last year, too,” Nola stated. “I think the main thing was my changeup was pretty consistent. That’s what I had back in ’18 and a couple games last year, but I think that was a separator.”

Phillies supervisor Joe Girardi stated he had actually constantly been fascinated with Nola prior to pertaining toPhiladelphia Watching his ace carry out firsthand has just strengthened that viewpoint.

“He was brilliant against a very tough lineup,” Girardi stated of Nola’s getaway …