Phillies Designate Edgar Garcia, Place Adam Haseley On Injured List

The Phillies revealed Thursday that right-hander Edgar Garcia has actually been designated for task, while center fielder Adam Haseley has actually been put on the 10- day injured list due to a left wrist sprain. The moves lead the way for the promo of leading possibility Alec Bohm, whose very first call to the major leagues was reported previously in the day. He’s batting sixth for the Phils tonight and playing 3rd base.

The loss of Haseley for a minimum of the instant future most likely methods Scott Kingery and Roman Quinn will share time in center field. Bohm, theNo 3 choice in the 2018 draft, must get a genuine audition at the hot corner, which will indicate Jean Segura seeing additional time at 2nd base. Haseley had actually been out to a hot start in 10 video games, slashing.333/.364/.429 in 22 journeys to the plate. Since debuting in 2019, the 2017 first-rounder has actually published a.272/.327/.399 slash while playing quality defense in the outfield. Kingery’s flexibility assists to cushion the loss, however the Phils will certainly be expecting a shortened lack for the appealing 24- year-old.

Garcia, on the other hand, hasn’t pitched in the Majors this year. The 22- year-old made his major league launching with in 2015’s Phillies, assembling 39 innings however pitching to an awful 5.77 made run average. Walks were a substantial defect for Garcia, who whiffed 45 …