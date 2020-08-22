Phillies Designate Austin Davis For Assignment

The Phillies revealed that they have actually designated left-hander Austin Davis for assignment. The relocation opens an area on the 40-man lineup for righty David Hale, whom the Phillies gotten in exchange for pitching possibility Addison Russ (as reported earlier today).

Davis, 27, has actually invested parts of the previous 3 seasons in the Majors with the Phillies however has yet to develop himself as a constant alternative. He’s permitted 7 runs in 3 innings this season and pitched to a total 5.86 AGE in 58 1/3 MLB frames. Davis has actually punched out 64 players because time, however control has actually likewise been a problem, as evidenced by the 27 strolls he’s permitted and the 5 batters he’s struck.

A 12th-round choice back in 2014, Davis has a sharp Triple- A performance history, having actually assembled a 2.69 AGE with 11.2 K/9 versus 3.4 BB/9 in 83 2/3 innings of relief at that level. Throughout the upper minors, he’s typically published above-average strikeout numbers with strong control. He’s likewise balanced 93.5 miles per hour on his heating system in the Majors and has a minors alternative staying beyond the existing season, so it’s possible another club will have interest in hopes that a modification of landscapes can assist get him on track.