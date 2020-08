The Phillies have actually made a series of roster moves today (per The Athletic’s Matt Gelb), triggering recently gotten pitchers Heath Hembree, Brandon Workman, and David Hale, together with outfielder Adam Haseley, who returns from the hurt list. In turn, pitchers Cole Irvin and Connor Brogdon have actually been optioned and Jay Bruce was put on the 10-day hurt list. Relief pitcher Deolis Guerra was designated for project.

More to come.