Phillies Acquire Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree

8:21 pm: The Phillies revealed the trade: They’re getting Workman, Hembree and money for righties Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold.

This offer has actually appeared inescapable given that reports emerged Friday afternoon that the Phillies and Red Sox remained in major conversations relating to Workman and Hembree, who must boost a bullpen that has actually been dreadful in 2020. Phillies reducers gotten in Friday with quickly the league’s worst PERIOD (8.07) and the video game’s 27th-ranked FIP (5.61 ). Worsening matters, they put their most efficient reducer, Jose Alvarez, on the 10-day hurt list Friday after he took a 105 miles per hour line drive off his groin on Thursday.

