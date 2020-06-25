Phillie Phanatic, Mr Met, MLB mascots now permitted in parks

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The fur is back on the field,” exclaimed Dave Raymond, the playful mischief maker who originally portrayed the Phanatic.

On May 16, in its 67-page draft of the operations manual provided for teams, MLB banned Bernie Brewer, the Pirate Parrot, Dinger, Fredbird and their ilk from the ballpark, trying to restrict access and limit contact exposure.

The final version of the manual this week reversed the policy. Mascots are in play, not on the field.

We’ll see what which means for the Sausage Race in Milwaukee and the dashing Presidents in Washington. Maybe they are able to stay socially distant, sprinting through top of the decks.

No telling yet whether Mr. Met and Mrs. Met need certainly to keep their distance. Now unmuzzled, undoubtedly, we’ll see plenty of masked mascots over the majors.

On tv, that is. When MLB starts the season the following month, fans defintely won’t be allowed in the ballparks.

“I applaud MLB for this change,” Raymond said Tuesday. “They had said we were nonessential, but that’s not true.”

“We’ve become part of the fabric of the game, engaging and entertaining the fans,” that he said.

A former punter at the University of Delaware, Raymond was working being an intern with the Phillies when that he turned the oversized, green Phanatic in to Philadelphia’s most widely used figure.

Raymond delighted crowds having an array of antics, skits and mayhem from 1978-93, frequently zipping over the Veteran Stadium turf on his ATV. He’s certain mascots can certainly succeed even inside empty stadiums.

“There are all kinds of little blurbs that can work,” that he said. “And imagine this: During the seventh-inning stretch, what if you had a Zoom call with fans, where you put up 3,000 tiles of their pictures on the scoreboard and had them dance along?”

This week’s reversal opened more opportunities for Orbit, Lou Seal, Slider, the Swinging Friar and more.

“I can think right now of about five routines that I’d do. There are lots of things mascots can try,” Raymond said. “You could even have a camera follow them around the park the whole game. It’d be fun for fans, seeing what they do.”

A nice diversion over these tough times.

“Most of us are going to the park to forget our problems or be entertained,” Raymond said. “That’s what we can do to help, even if there aren’t any fans inside.”