Philips TurboStar Technology Airfryer, Analog Interface

With the Philips Airfryer, you can cook healthier without giving up the taste and texture of your favorite foods. Using its unique Rapid Air Technology, the air fryer fries, bakes, roasts and grills with a tablespoon or less of oil making it a perfect solution for fast and healthy meals and snacks. The innovative TurboStar rapid air technology swirls the hot air rapidly through the whole basket of the air fryer, resulting in more even heat distribution. No pre-heating is required prior to cooking food in the air fryer. The Quick Clean basket includes a removable nonstick mesh and can be easily cleaned in up to 90 seconds.

The new and unique TurboStar technology swirls hot air continuously through the whole cooking chamber, resulting in even heat distribution throughout the entire basket. Since all the food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat, it is cooked through simultaneously while draining excess fat.

The Airfryer is instantly hot and ready to go in seconds. With no preheat needed you can save time and start cooking right away. The voltage is 120 volts

The next genearation Philips Airfryer has been thoughtfully designed to fit on your countertop, now 20% smaller with the same 1.8lb capacity.

The Philips’ Airfryer includes a QuickClean basket with removable non-stick mesh so cleaning is fast and easy. The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Philips Airfryer is the world’s #1 air fryer with over 8 Million units sold.