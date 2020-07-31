Philips TurboStar Technology Airfryer, Analog Interface, White with Black handle – 1.8lb/2.75qt- HD9621/06



Air is the new oil, and now with the Philips Air fryer you can use that air to fry in a healthier way with up to 75% less fat! Thanks to Philips unique Turbos tar technology, All food is exposed to constant, circulating heat allowing you to cook your favorite foods with a tablespoon or less of oil. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed – even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results while draining excess fat. The efficiency of Turbos tar technology also means the Air fryer is instantly hot and ready to use immediately. With no preheat needed you can save time and start cooking right away. The Air fryer can do more than just fry; it also grills, roasts and even bakes so you have more options when feeding your family and entertaining guests. With over 200 easy to make and inspiring dishes to try, the Air fryer will become a one-stop solution for all of your meals. Philips Air fryer also creates less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!

The new and unique Turbos tar technology swirls hot air continuously through the whole cooking chamber, resulting in even heat distribution throughout the entire basket. Since all the food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat, It is cooked through simultaneously while draining excess fat

The Air fryer is instantly hot and ready to go in seconds. With no preheat needed you can save time and start cooking right away

The next generation Philips air fryer has been thoughtfully designed to fit on your countertop, now 20% smaller than our previous version with the same 1. 8 lb. Capacity

Philips air fryer is the world’s #1 Air fryer with over 8 million units sold.

The Philips’ air fryer includes a quick clean basket with removable non-stick mesh so cleaning is fast and easy. The removable nonstick Coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.