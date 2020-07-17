Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush Sale | The Strategist

Photo-Illustration: retailer

When it comes to the health of your teeth and gums, investing early in preventative care will save you thousands of dollars (and the pain of a root canal) in the long run. So if you’re still brushing with a plain old manual toothbrush, now is a great day for an upgrade. Today, and only today, one of our favorite electric toothbrushes, and a favorite among dentists and dental hygienists, is 30 percent off on Amazon. The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean electric toothbrush uses vibrations and oscillating bristles to give your teeth a deep clean. But it also has a pressure sensor that lets you know with a little pulse if you’re brushing too hard for your own good. Still, if improving your dental health isn’t enough of a reason to pick one of these up, it will also improve your smile. The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean promises to whiten your teeth twice as well as a manual toothbrush in just one week. It comes with an extra brush head, charging travel case, and for those who share a bathroom with other Philips Sonicare users, it comes in five different colors — all of which are on sale today — so you and your roommate will never worry about mixing them up.

