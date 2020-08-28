Philips Premium TurboStar 1.8lb/2.75qt Airfryer – HD9741/96 (Latest Model 2020) (Digital Black)



Maximum taste, minimum fat The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family

Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat. You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

Hundreds of recipes in app and free recipe book included From quick healthy snacks to full family meals, our free recipe book has more than 30 delicious ideas and easy-to-follow instructions from professional chefs. Our Philips Airfryer app is full of more tips, tutorials and easy-to follow recipes.

Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.

Rapid Air technology for delicious crispier results Philips’ Rapid Air technology creates 7x faster airfow for deliciously crispy results*. Enjoy healthier and tasty snacks and meals that are crisped to perfection yet tender on the inside

Fry with little or no oil The Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite food with little or no added oil, so you can fry with up to 90% less fat*. Enjoy great-tasting, crispy results like deep fried, with the least amount of fat.