Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology, Black, HD9630/98



Price: $249.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 22:05:22 UTC – Details)



The Philips Airfryer XXL is the only Airfryer with fat removal technology that extracts and captures excess fat, more fat than other air fryer competitors. Now you can fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil AND remove fat from food, too. The result is delicious and healthier fried food that is as crispy as deep-fried with 90% less fat! The Airfryer can do more than just fry; it also grills, roasts, bakes, reheats, dehydrates and toasts taking on the role of multiple kitchen appliances, even toaster ovens. With over 200 easy-to-make and inspiring dishes to try, the Airfryer will become a one-stop solution for all of your meals. Philips Airfryer XXL also creates less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use! Based on fat captured in the basket, when cooking Pork belly for 20 min vs leading Air fryer brands.Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional deep fryer.

The Philips Airfryer XXL is the healthiest way to fry, using little or no added oil to fry your favorite food. It’s the only air fryer with fat removal technology that reduces and captures excess fat

With a 3lb/4qt capacity you can now make delicious meals for up to 6 people every day. Fits a whole chicken or 2 bags of frozen french fries with results just as crispy as deep-fried

The air fryer is instantly hot and ready to go in seconds, cooking 4 times faster than a conventional oven. With no preheat needed, you can save time and start cooking right away

Multicooking technology: air fry, bake, grill, roast, reheat, dehydrate, and toast, all in the same device

Cleaning is simple. This Philips Airfryer XXL includes dishwasher-safe removeable parts and a quick-clean basket to save you time