Philips Kitchen Appliances Viva Philips Starfish Airfryer (1.8lb/3qt), 2.75, Black



Price: $119.95 - $99.95

(as of Jul 23,2020 13:30:56 UTC – Details)



Air is the new oil, and now with the Philips Airfryer you can fry more healthfully with up to 75% less fat. With the Philips Airfryer you can air fry your favorite foods with a tablespoon of oil or less. The unique air fryer and patented starfish design circulates hot air around the entire unit, ensuring all food is cooked evenly. Food comes out crispy on the outside and perfectly tender on the inside. The air fryer can do more than just fry; it grills, roasts, steams and even bakes so you have more options when feeding your family and entertaining guests. Non-slip feet.

Fastest and most even cooking thanks to the unique and patented starfish design.

Cook more food in the large 28 oz frying basket. Voltage: 110V, power: 1425W

This exclusive Bundle includes the Philips air fryer cookbook with 150 recipes for breakfast, dinner, dessert and more

Philips air fryer is the world’s number 1 air fryer with over 8 million units sold. 100% taste satisfaction.