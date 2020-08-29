Philips Kitchen Appliances HD9220 Air Fryer, Standard, Black



Price: $129.95

(as of Aug 29,2020 19:03:07 UTC – Details)



Adjustable temperature control up to 390 degrees allows you to cook a variety of food 30-minute timer with ready signal and auto shut-off dishwasher-safe parts for a quick and easy clean up 1. 8lb cooking basket Capacity recipe booklet with more than 25 delicious recipes created exclusively for the Philips air fryer.

Adjustable temperature control up to 390 degrees allows you to cook a variety of food

30-minute timer with ready signal and auto shut-off

Dishwasher-safe parts for a quick and easy clean up

1.8 pound cooking basket capacity

Recipe booklet with more than 25 delicious recipes created exclusively for the Philips Airfryer