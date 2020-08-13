Philips Kitchen Appliances Avance Digital Turbostar Airfryer (1.8lb/2.75qt), Mini-v192, Old



Enjoy healthier snacks and meals with this Philips HD9641/96 TurboStar air fryer. Cook fries with spectacular flavor and more evenly while creating crispy shells and tender insides. This Philips TurboStar air fryer saves you time with the Quick Control dial and four presets for common dishes. Cooks fried food 50% more evenly and has 4 presets for your most popular dishes: frozen fries, meat, fish and drumsticks. The removable nonstick coated drawer of the and food basket of the air fryer are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Holds up to 1.8-lbs. of food. Voltage – 120 V

Unique TurboStar Technology for healthier cooking and frying.

The air fryer cooks fried food 50% more evenly

5 presets for most popular dishes including a keep warm function.

Quick control dial with digital display

Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included