Philips Hue TV sync box now supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

The box that syncs Philips Hue lights with no matter’s in your TV is getting a giant replace as we speak: it now supports two main HDR requirements: HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

At launch, the longly named Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box might analyze content material taking part in at as much as 4K at 60Hz, nevertheless it solely supported common HDR10. For folks with newer TV units or who’re severe about residence theater, that’d be a serious miss, because the HDR10+ commonplace and Dolby Vision are now extra widespread and supply higher picture high quality. Until now, the box has simply carried out nothing when these higher-quality alerts had been handed by means of.

After as we speak’s replace, the box ought to work with much more techniques and content material. The system analyzes just about any video content material that’s being handed to your TV, figures out the dominant colours, and then continuously adjustments close by Hue lightbulbs to match the colour. It’s supposed to offer a extra immersive expertise whereas gaming or watching films. (Though your enjoyment, I’m positive, will fluctuate — I can think about the impact rising tiring.)

Today’s replace additionally provides voice management to the sync box by means of Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, letting you flip it on or off, change HDMI inputs, and extra. It’s additionally now capable of help controls from infrared TV remotes and Logitech’s Harmony common distant.

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box sells for $230, although it at present seems to be out of inventory at a variety of storefronts, together with the Philips Hue web site.