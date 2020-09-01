Philips Airfryer Grill Pan- HD9911/90, For HD9240 models



Price: $49.99 - $34.24

(as of Sep 01,2020 02:00:18 UTC – Details)



Created exclusively for the Philips Airfryer XXL, this Grill Master kit includes a non-stick grill pan bottom to sear meat, fish and vegetables, 6 metal skewers for kabobs and a booklet with chef’s tips, beginner’s recipe and cooking times. Now you can become an Airfryer Grill Master!

The Grill Pan’s perforated surface creates ideal air flow while grilling

Grill and sear meat, fish and vegetables

Easy to clean and dishwasher safe

Compatible with HD924x Air fryer models only