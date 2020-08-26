Philippines Welcomes US Presence to Maintain Order in South China Sea

Manila’s leading diplomat stated Wednesday the Philippines would continue to patrol the South China Sea and get in touch with the United States for assistance under the Mutual Defense Treaty, if required, in action to China’s allegations that such actions were“illegal provocations.”

Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr stated the federal government would not dismiss any ways to secure the country’s sovereignty and liberty, according to a records from his workplace of an interview with ANC, a Philippine news channel.

“We’re going to continue our patrol[s] because it’s ours,” Locsin stated. “They will continue to call it an illegal provocation, but that’s their right – that’s the free world.”

He was reacting to a concern concerning China’s problems about Philippine actions in the South China Sea.

“Yes, we need the U.S. presence in Asia,” Locsin stated. “[O]n the military aspect, we need them because our whole defense posture depends on the Mutual Defense Treaty.”

Still, Locsin stated, he would not turn his back on China.

“For me, first and foremost are Philippine interests,” he stated.

” I have actually consistently stated– even while verifying the requirement of American military presence in the area and ideally, its growing financial presence– I have actually likewise stated that I.