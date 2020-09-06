Philippines reports 2,839 new coronavirus infections, 85 more deaths By Reuters

©Reuters Filipinos line for federal government help in the middle of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) break out, in Quezon
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines health ministry on Sunday reported 2,839 new coronavirus cases and 85 more deaths, bringing the nation’s overall tally of infections to 237,365 and casualties to 3,875.
The Department of Health likewise stated 23,074 people have actually recuperated from COVID-19, bringing overall healings to 184,687.
