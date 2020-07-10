Philippines’ largest TV network has license renewal rejected

The House of Representatives committee on franchises voted to reject a fresh 25-year franchise for ABS-CBN Corp., that your National Telecommunications Commission ordered to be shut down in May following its old franchise expired. It left the air then, but the vote takes it off the air permanently.

International media watchdogs have condemned the closure of ABS-CBN, which was founded in 1953, as an important blow to press freedom in an Asian bastion of democracy.

President Rodrigo Duterte and most of his political allies, who dominate Congress overwhelmingly, have raised questions over the TV network’s compliance with what the law states and the terms of its franchise.