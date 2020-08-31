Philippines Buys Japanese Radar System to Monitor South China Sea, Other Areas

The Philippines has actually signed a contract to purchase a radar system from Japan for aerial monitoring of its territorial interests consisting of in the South China Sea, the defense department revealed Friday, amidst increasing global stress in the challenged waterway.

Meanwhile Manila’s leading diplomat stated in a TELEVISION interview Friday that the federal government would think about following a relocation by the United States to blacklist Chinese services, if they were discovered to be associated with China’s militarization of the sea and structure of synthetic islands in the area.

In a declaration Friday, the Philippine Department of Defense stated the federal government was purchasing the Horizon 2 Air Surveillance Radar System from Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric Corp., an offer worth 5.5 billion pesos (U.S. $113.5 million). Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana signed the contract onAug 14, authorities stated.

The radar will cover the Philippine Rise to the east of the country, the southern area where Islamic State- connected militants run, along with the “the Southern portion of the West Philippine Sea,” according to the declaration. The West Philippine Sea is how the Philippines refers to the South China Sea.

“Operations from these tactically important areas will allow the Philippine Air Force to supply optimum airspace …