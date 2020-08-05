Philippines Bars Military from Joint Naval Exercises in South China Sea

President Rodrigo Duterte has actually disallowed the Philippine military from signing up with naval exercises in worldwide waters of the South China Sea, authorities stated Tuesday, showing the Philippines wished to prevent taking sides in between China and the United States amidst increasing stress in the area.

Presidential representative Harry Roque gone over Duterte’s position on Tuesday, a day after Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana revealed the order.

“The president has long had an independent foreign policy,” Roque informed press reporters. “We are friends to everyone and an enemy to none.”

“If what the superpowers are doing would result in increased tension, we will avoid joining them,” he stated.

In current weeks, China and the United States have actually performed naval maneuvers and exercises in the South China Sea, while being involved in a war of words over the objected to waterway after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in mid-July stated Beijing’s sweeping claims there prohibited.

Last month, the U.S. released 2 carrier, the USS Nimitz and the USS Ronald Reagan together with their strike groups to the South ChinaSea The release, the very first in numerous years, followed a Chinese military workout around the contested Paracel islands.

On Monday, Lorenzana exposed that Duterte had actually informed the military to …