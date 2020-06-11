Philippine Police Kill 2 Suspected Accomplices Linked to Chinese Kidnap Gang

Philippine police killed two suspected Chinese nationals with alleged links to a kidnap gang targeting citizens from China in the Philippines throughout a shootout in northern Pampanga province on Thursday, officials said.

The two men were allegedly mixed up in recent abduction of three Chinese nationals, who thought they were coming to the united states to benefit an on line casino, authorities said.

The Philippines in recent years has been working with kidnappings of Chinese nationals working in the united states, particularly in the gaming industry, and at least one case of a Chinese kidnap-for-ransom gang preying on gamblers at local casinos.

The pair slain in Thursday’s shootout were believed to be accomplices of suspects Yang Jun and Wu Zen Han, have been arrested days after the three latest Chinese kidnap victims were rescued by police, authorities said.

Officials did not release details, however the state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported that one other suspects were arrested June 6 and the kidnap victims have been rescued on June 1.

“[The kidnapping victims] were hired to work for a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator but there clearly was deceit. They were maybe not given the jobs as casino dealers as promised,” Maj. Ronaldo Lumactod, a spokesman for the national police’s anti-kidnapping group said. He added that an undetermined ransom was demanded from the victims’ families in China.

A police report of the incident said the dead men, who were not named but were believed to be of Chinese descent, “were alleged conspirators” of members of a Chinese gang whose members were arrested previously.

Police approached a white van nearby the Forest Park in Angeles City, northern Pampanga province, believed to have been used as a getaway vehicle during the rescue when the suspects began shooting, leading officers to get back fire, Lumactod and PNA said.

A police, Capt. Mike Diaz, was injured in the operation, Lumactod said. Officers recovered two pistols and an M4 automatic rifle from the dead men.

Mass arrests

The June 1 rescue occurred just days following the May 29 mass arrests of Chinese nationals at a budget motel south of the main city, who were suspected of operating an illegal online casino in Metro Manila.

The national police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) performed the raid and arrested as many as 90 Chinese nationals based on a study about foreign-looking men have been frequently seen loitering nearby the motel.

The foreigners were spotted “without proper garments and facemasks” and never observing social distancing as well as other health protocols, the CIDG said in the statement. It said the raid took place after detectives were dispatched to the area to verify the report.

Authorities seized a lot more than 50 laptop computers, more than 100 cellphones and about 5.3 million pesos (U.S. $105,000) in cash, CIDG officials said.

Last year, the national police’s Anti-Kidnapping Group said that about five dozen Chinese were abducted in the united kingdom. Most of the kidnappings were performed by a Chinese crime group preying on the huge population of undocumented Chinese workers in the Philippines.

Based on records from the Philippine Bureau of Immigration and Department of Labor and Employment, nearly 200,000 Chinese nationals work in the country – most of whom do not have work permits and so are employed by on line casinos, which cater to Chinese nationals but are prohibited in China.

Reported by BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated on line news service.