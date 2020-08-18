Philippine central bank to pause after 4 successive rate cuts: Reuters poll By Reuters

©Reuters A logo design of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is seen at their primary structure in Manila



MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine central bank is commonly anticipated to pause financial alleviating on Thursday after 4 successive rate cuts to save ammo in case the economy, currently in an economic crisis, weakens even more, a Reuters poll revealed.

Thirteen out of 15 organizations surveyed anticipate the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to leave the interest rate on its over night reverse repurchase center constant at a record-low 2.25%.

The 2 dissenters forecasted a 5th cut, perhaps by as much as 50 basis points, to breathe life into the nation’s economy, which suffered its very first economic downturn in 29 years in the 2nd quarter.

“We expect the BSP to keep its policy rate steady for now, preserving its next rate cut for any signs of further economic activity deterioration,” HSBC stated in a note.

The BSP has actually been among the most aggressive central banks worldwide in policy easing, slashing its secret rate by 175 bps cumulatively this year, to lower the pandemic’s financial damage.

Some financial experts anticipate the BSP to resume cutting the reserve requirement ratio to motivate banks to continue financing to support the economy.

With July inflation at a six-month high of 2.7%, …