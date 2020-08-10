Philippine central bank says no reason for further rate cuts at this time, governor says By Reuters

©Reuters Security guard stands next to a logo design of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) published at the primary gate in Manila



MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ central bank does not see a strong reason for further policy rate cuts at this time, and crucial rates might stay the same for the remainder of the year, its governor stated on Monday.

The Southeast Asian country, among the fastest growing economies in Asia prior to the pandemic, suffered its very first economic downturn in 29 years as stringent coronavirus lockdown procedures ground financial activity to a stop in the 2nd quarter.

“This time, I do not see a strong reason why we should have another policy cut,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno informed ANC news channel.

No more rate cuts for the whole year is “a possibility”, he included.

The central bank’s policy-making body next satisfies onAug 20 to set crucial rates.