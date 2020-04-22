Philippe Coutinho ‘very close’ to completing sensational Chelsea move – and he could be available for £66m LESS than Barcelona paid to Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho might be coming back to Chelsea. The Brazilian sensation left Liverpool in a hefty 145 million pound deal and settled in Barcelona. But he had not been able to create an impression in Barcelona. He had a moderate debut at Camp Nou and was loaned out to Bayern Munich. He was having a good start at Bayern Munich with 6 assists and 8 goals but then the coronavirus pandemic occurred, stopping all sports events.

However, the German team was not very impressed to make this loan permanent. They might not sign an optional clause of 70 million pounds. This leaves Chelsea to come in and close the deal. Lampard, the boss of Chelsea, sees a lot of potential in Coutinho and might use him when they are challenging giants like Man City and Liverpool.

