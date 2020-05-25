Philippe Coutinho: Bayern Munich loanee may not play again this season | Football News





Philippe Coutinho moved to Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018

Philippe Coutinho may not play again for Bayern Munich – as Premier League golf equipment weigh up a summer time transfer for the Brazilian.

Coutinho, who’s on mortgage at Bayern from Barcelona, remains to be recovering from an ankle damage and may not be accessible for the membership’s remaining fixtures.

He is 2 weeks away from taking part in, so does have an opportunity for the final 4 Bundesliga matches, ought to boss Hans-Dieter Flick want to decide him.

But Bayern did not take up the choice to make his mortgage everlasting earlier than the contractual deadline final week, as Coutinho continues his restoration in Germany.

Chelsea, together with fellow Premier League golf equipment Arsenal and Tottenham, are among the many golf equipment which have been provided the prospect to signal the 27-year-old, who moved to Barcelona from Liverpool for £145m two years in the past.

But he would command a giant payment, with three years nonetheless to run on his Barcelona deal, and he’s mentioned to be incomes as a lot as £250,000 per week (€15m per 12 months).

Coutinho’s mortgage contract at Bayern will finish on June 30 however each the participant and his agent Kia Joorabchian have beforehand proven a willingness to increase that, if the Champions League resumes in August.

Follow dwell protection of Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich on skysports.com on Tuesday night time; kick-off at 5.30pm