Philippe Coutinho: Bayern Munich extending Barcelona midfielder’s loan to end of season | Football News





Philippe Coutinho has spent the season on loan at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are extending Philippe Coutinho’s loan deal from Barcelona before the end of the season, according to Sky in Germany.

The deal to extend the loan beyond June 30 was agreed after talks on Wednesday, making Coutinho entitled to Bayern’s Champions League campaign when it restarts in August.

Coutinho, who has scored eight goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances this season, is in full training after minor ankle surgery.

Bayern have not adopted their option to make his loan permanent.

Barcelona are keen to offload the Brazil international, who they signed from Liverpool for £145m 36 months ago, and also have offered him to lots of clubs, including Chelsea.

Coutinho’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, has told Sky Sports News his client would “love” to return to the Premier League, but questioned what the financial conditions of all clubs will be following the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona have begun offering players to Inter Milan in the hope of striking a part-exchange deal for Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine striker is one of Barca’s top targets come early july but the financial impact of the coronavirus means they’re unlikely to meet his £97m (€110m) buy-out clause.

Lautaro is keen to join Barcelona and personal terms aren’t expected to be a problem.

Could Coutinho thrive in the Premier League again?

Sky Sports’ Richard Morgan:

Bayern wasted little time bringing the Brazil international to the Allianz last August, with the Bundesliga champions happy to cover his £11m-a-year wage, as well as a preliminary £8m loan fee, before making a decision whether to make his move permanent at the end of this season.

The 27-year-old found its way to Munich having spearheaded his country’s triumph in last summer’s Copa America on home soil, only for a big change of manager and a deep failing to again identify his best role to stymie his progress.

Coutinho was benched under Hansi Flick, who replaced Nico Kovac last November, with the new boss instead preferring Ivan Perisic and Leon Goretzka as he set the up team differently to his predecessor.

The playmaker has been deployed on both the left and right of a three-man forward line, in addition to an attacking midfielder in what Flick believes is his “best position”, although one which has also brought him in to conflict for the No 10 role with Bayern stalwart – and a new player revitalised this season – Thomas Muller.

“Philippe is a gifted footballer,” said Flick at the turn of the year. “I don’t think we’ve integrated him enough yet [to see his best], though. It’s perhaps not been possible for him coming to a brand new country, but he’s improving all the time. Hopefully, he’ll progress further again and show what class he has. I really hope the dam breaks and he shows the quality he is got.”

The stats seem to suggest Coutinho is most effective when used on the left-hand side of Bayern’s front three, allowing him to cut in from that flank on to his more favoured right foot, as he was with great success towards the end of 2019.

In his last eight games before the cold weather break, Coutinho contributed five goals and three assists in his best run of the season, such as the type of virtuoso display in a 6-1 make an impression on Werder Bremen that got him his big-money move to Barca in the first place.

But that hat-trick and two assists last December do not seem to have convinced the Bavarians to spend the £109m needed to keep carefully the player at the Allianz beyond this season, as Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hinted to Bild in February.

“Why is [the transfer] perhaps not decisive? This is a difficult question,” said the Bayern chief. “I think he played well in some games, while in others he gave the impression of being a little inhibited.”

Rummenigge’s assessment is supported by Brazilian journalist Natalie Gedra, who told skysports.com: “Coutinho’s problem is his mentality. He had good quality moments in Bayern, but didn’t show the consistency. And again, as at Barca, the pressure of having to work in a different club was a lot of for him to handle.

“During his most useful spell with Brazil, in the qualifiers for Russia 2018, that he played more on the left of a front three, but having the freedom to return and behave as a No 10,” says Gedra. “It was kind of a combination, and that he did very well. But that period also shows how he can shine when the team is doing very well, but how he is perhaps not the kind of player who shines and sort things out by himself when they’re perhaps not going very well.”

Finding the right role, and environments, both appear key to getting the most useful out of Coutinho.