Philip Rivers not considering opting out because he’s not ready to retire

If Philip Rivers were to decide out of 2020, he ‘d think about that retirement.

Why would Philip Rivers move his whole household to Indiana simply to decide out of the 2020 NFL season?

Prior to this offseason, Rivers had actually invested his whole Pro Football Hall of Fame profession with the San Diego/Los AngelesChargers Though the Super Bowl looks weren’t there, Rivers ended up being probably the very best quarterback in franchise history. He’ll have a bronze bust in Canton not too far from where Chargers legend Dan Fouts’ lives. For now, Rivers bets the Indianapolis Colts.

Rivers signed a 1 year handle the Colts to play for his previous Chargers offending organizer, FrankReich Once Rivers does hang up the spikes, he will end up being a high school football coach so he can view his kid play the sport he ended up being a legend playing. When asked if Rivers had actually thought about opting out with a spouse and 9 kids in your home, Rivers never ever saw it as an alternative.

He informed FOX 59 in Indianapolis, “Making that choice [to opt out] for me would have been deciding to be done, duration.Retiring Which is no place on my mind …Did I ever consider it?No Do I believe somebody that does consider it or does decide, do I believe they’re insane?No I believe …