Philadelphia Union wears jerseys that displayed the names of Black victims of police brutality

Their jerseys were emblazoned with the last names of Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Alton Sterling, Tamir Rice, Philando Castille, Sandra Bland and other Black men, women, boys and girls who died at the hands of police.

At the bottom of their jerseys was another message: “One name too many.”

The team also tweeted that the players created a custom armband for captain Alejandro Bedoya that had all the names of the Black victims for Bedoya to wear for the MLS is Back Tournament.