Philadelphia police say George Floyd unrest leaves more than a dozen officers injured

The officer was taken to Jefferson Hospital and was in secure situation, however reportedly suffered a damaged arm and different accidents.

Earlier Saturday night time, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw mentioned 13 police officers suffered accidents “while attempting to control crowds, make arrests, prevent property breaches, and other acts of vandalism.”

Outlaw mentioned the officers have been injured “as the result of liquid and solid projectiles being hurled at them.”

Protests in Center City turned violent, as people “committed numerous acts of vandalism and violence,” Outlaw mentioned.

“The actions of those persons were unlawful and were not in furtherance of any ethical issue or cause,” she mentioned.

Outlaw added that throughout the protests Saturday night, at the least 4 police autos have been set on fireplace.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney applied a obligatory citywide curfew beginning at eight p.m. and lasting till 6 a.m. as protests turned violent Saturday.

The protests and riots broke out throughout the nation after Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody Monday.

An worker at a grocery retailer referred to as police and accused Floyd of attempting to cross a counterfeit $20 invoice. Floyd, who’s black, was then arrested and handcuffed by Officer Derek Chauvin, who’s white, and pushed to the bottom.

Chauvin and three different officers have been fired Tuesday in reference to Floyd’s loss of life, then Chauvin was arrested Friday on homicide and manslaughter prices.

A cellular phone video exhibits Floyd’s head is turned to the aspect and he doesn’t seem like resisting. Chauvin had his knee pressed to the again of Floyd’s neck for a number of minutes as Floyd is seen gasping for air and begging Chauvin to cease. He doesn’t. Bystanders say in addition they heard shouting at Chauvin to take his knee off of Floyd’s neck.

Floyd, 46, died in police custody Monday night time.

Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree homicide and manslaughter in Minnesota.

