Philadelphia police may face $33M budget cut amid nationwide calls for reform

“As we move forward to heal our city and nation, we must perhaps not allow the recent injustices between your police and members of the black community to carry on to cause us frustration and pain, but instead utilize this opportunity to get together and work collectively and establish real reforms which will make a difference inside our neighborhoods,” Curtis Jones Jr., council’s whip and chairman of people safety committee said.

The City Council’s Committee of the Whole approved the $4.9 billion budget which also calls for investing $20 million in affordable housing, yet another $25 million to reduce poverty and address disparities, and the restoration of funding for the arts and culture community.

The $25 million will specifically address health care needs, more healthful food options, affordable housing, anti-poverty efforts, job training and other measures.

Earlier this month, officials had projected a budget deficit of roughly $750 million, which was enlarged by the city’s shutdown order for businesses through the coronavirus pandemic. Recent civil unrest through the duration of Philadelphia in addition has led to some delays and disparities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and unrest in our city and country these last few weeks have magnified the disparities that were glossed over by a booming economy and years of cutting resources from our country’s social safety net,” Council President Darrell L. Clarke said. “The lack of usage of affordable housing, health care, living-wage jobs, and healthy foods has been exposed by these crises – along with many problems. We cannot go back to that old normal.”

“This budget is an important start toward doing that,” he added.

The Fire Department will also be held to its fiscal year 2020 degree of funding, which officials be prepared to generate $5 million in savings for the city. Other measures add a 2.5 percent upsurge in the parking tax, in addition to an increase in the non-resident wage and net profit tax.

The City Council said it caused its finance team and Mayor Kenney’s administration to close the gap and create a balanced budget by the June 30 statutory deadline.

Other U.S. cities — including Portland, Ore., and Baltimore — have approved cuts to their police departments, based on multiple reports. Meanwhile, New York City council leaders have declared their intent to slash $1 billion from the NYPD budget.

