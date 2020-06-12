Philadelphia Police Investigating After Body Of Woman Found Inside Suitcase In Kensington – CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating following the body of a woman was found in a very suitcase in the city’s Kensington neighbor hood. Police were called to the area of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say your body of a white woman was found inside a large, black suitcase.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s age is not known at this time.

Investigators will work to determine the reason behind death.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.