Philadelphia police inspector surrenders to face charges of assaulting student during protest

Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna was seen on mobile phone video appearing to strike a Temple University student in the rear of his head as the man was participating in a demonstration against racism and injustice last Monday, prosecutors have said.

Bologna will face charges of first-degree aggravated assault, second-degree aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, misdemeanor assault and recklessly endangering another person, District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement the other day.

Bologna surrendered Monday and is waiting to be arraigned, according to Mike Neilon of Bellevue Public Relations.

The Philadelphia Police said Monday the incident is still under investigation by the Internal Affairs Unit and officials couldn’t comment further.

Staff inspectors are part of the department’s command staff. The city’s internet site says: “The use of seasoned judgment and specialized knowledge and skill are expected in investigating, managing and appraising the efficiency, effectiveness and/or integrity of police divisional, unit, district, etc. operations. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Friday that while she was not privy to all of the data that light emitting diode to Krasner’s decision to charge Bologna. “As a department, we do not condone the criminal acts of any person, and it is my sincere hope that the district attorney does, in fact, hold all people who cause harm to others equally accountable,” Outlaw said. The unidentified student suffered a sizable head wound that required staples and sutures. That student was arrested but after reviewing the video, the district attorney declined to press charges. The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police vowed in a statement the other day to “vigorously defend Bologna against these baseless allegations and charges.” The police union said they were “disgusted” to understand the charges. Bologna, a police officer for significantly more than 30 years, was “engaged in a volatile and chaotic situation with only milliseconds to make a decision,” the union said. “These charges clearly illustrate Krasner’s anti-police agenda in Philadelphia,” the statement said.

CNN's Laura Ly contributed to this report.





