PHILADELPHIA POLICE CHASE: Investigators ID ‘career criminal’ who led police on wild pursuit throughout Philadelphia, Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A person labeled by authorities as a “career criminal,” who led police on an almost 90-minute lengthy chase by means of Philadelphia and Montgomery County,was arrested in connection to a housebreaking spree.

Forty-seven-year-old Howard Seth Jacobson of Philadelphia, was taken into custody within the 1000 block of Afton Street in Burholme round 11 p.m. Monday by Philadelphia police on a warrant issued by Abington Township police.

Authorities imagine Jacobson is chargeable for over 15 industrial burglaries that occurred over the previous few weeks in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties, together with three in Abington Township.

Abington police stated many of the break-ins occurred through the in a single day hours, and a window or glass door was damaged to achieve entry into the enterprise.

Jacobson is being held in Montgomery County and might be arraigned on Tuesday.

Investigators stated for a number of weeks they’ve been trying to find Jacobson. He was noticed in Philadelphia on Sunday, however was in a position to get away, police stated. At least one officer suffered minor accidents when the suspect allegedly crashed his white Honda into the officer’s automobile throughout his escape.

Investigators stated Jacobson has been utilizing the identical white Honda to commit crimes.

“This individual committed many, many commercial burglaries. He has a history of crashing into police vehicles in his attempt to get away,” stated Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police noticed Jacobson once more Monday night time round 10 p.m. close to Abington Township, Montgomery County the place he crashed into autos whereas making an attempt to get away from police.

Officers stated they determined to comply with him from above utilizing their very own helicopter.

Chopper 6 was additionally overhead as police made a number of makes an attempt to carry the person into custody.

The suspect led officers into Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane part by means of Fairmount Park and into Germantown.

Chopper 6 captured the second Johnson tried to ram officers along with his automobile close to Rising Sun Avenue within the metropolis’s Burholme part.

Jacobson was in a position to flee his automotive by means of the passenger facet, however an officer was in a position to deal with him to the bottom after a quick foot chase.

The suspect was taken to an space hospital to be evaluated.

“The other jurisdiction police departments had numerous arrest warrants for this individual as well a search warrant for the vehicle because he continually used the same vehicle in the commission of these burglaries,” stated Small.