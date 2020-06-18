Philadelphia police-car torching suspect nabbed by FBI thanks to Etsy page

The suspect, 33-year-old Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal, was identified by FBI agents who examined footage of a May 30 George Floyd protest and noticed her distinct forearm tattoo and a political T-shirt she was wearing when she allegedly set the authorities cruiser ablaze.

The T-shirt — which had the phrase “Keep the Immigrants Deport the Racists” emblazoned about it — light emitting diode investigators to an Etsy page which was selling the custom-made shirts.

The investigators noticed a review on the page written by a username they later determined was linked to someone named Lore-Elisabeth in Philadelphia, according to the complaint.

They then searched the name on LinkedIn, which turned up a winner for a lady employed as a massage therapist in the city. On the company’s website, videos show a lady giving massages with a peace-sign forearm tattoo that matched Blumenthal’s.

The web site listed an unknown number for Blumenthal, which federal authorities used to locate her address in the Germantown portion of the city.

She was arrested Tuesday and prosecutors are seeking to detain her until trial, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

