Philadelphia newspaper editor resigns after ‘Buildings Matter, Too’ headline

The day after the headline ran Wischnowski and senior editors posted an apology on the paper’s web site, calling it “offensive” and saying it by no means ought to have run.

NY TIMES REVOLT OVER REPUBLICAN OP-ED FORCES PAPER TO BACK DOWN

“The headline accompanied a narrative on the way forward for Philadelphia’s buildings and civic infrastructure within the aftermath of this week’s protests,” the apology stated. “The headline offensively riffed on the Black Lives Matter movement and suggested an equivalence between the loss of buildings and the lives of black Americans. That is unacceptable.”

About 30 members of the Inquirer’s 210-member editorial workers referred to as in sick earlier this week, and black workers members angrily condemned the headline.

It appeared over an article by structure critic Inga Saffron, who nervous that buildings broken in violence over the previous week might “leave a gaping hole in the heart of Philadelphia.”

The Inquirer drew contemporary scorn after the headline was changed on-line with one which learn, “Black Lives Matter. Do Buildings?” Eventually, the newspaper settled on “Damaging buildings disproportionately hurt the people protesters are trying to uplift.”

PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER STAFF STAGE ‘SICK OUT’ TO PROTEST PAPER’S ‘BUILDINGS MATTER, TOO’ STORY

The backlash got here as The New York Times was broadly criticized for publishing an opinion piece by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., advocating the usage of federal troops to quell the protests.

More than 800 Times staff signed a letter protesting the publication of the op-ed.

Times leaders, together with the writer, A.G. Sulzberger, and the editorial web page editor, James Bennet, apologized for publishing the article in a videoconference assembly with workers members Friday, the paper reported. Later that day, The Times appended an editor’s word to the op-ed.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Wischnowski was with the Inquirer for 20 years and oversaw the publication of tales on violence in Philadelphia public colleges that gained the celebrated Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2012.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.