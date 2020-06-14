Philadelphia hit man, 25, is charged with four murders as cops hunt for the link between victims

Steven Williams, 25, was charged with four murders, weapons offenses, conspiracy and tampering with evidence on Friday

A Philadelphia hit man who allegedly collected thousands for his kills was charged Friday with four separate murders dating back to September 2018.

Steven Williams, 25, has been described as a ‘contract killer’ who carried out a ‘streak of wanton, violent crimes’ in Philadelphia over the length of nine months.

According to KYW News radio, police believe the hit man who could be responsible for a lot more deaths.

They may also be still hunting for the link between the murdered men.

Williams had been being held at SCI Mahanoy in Frackville for unrelated crimes that happened in Montgomery County but was cut back to Philadelphia Wednesday to handle the new charges.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Williams initially denied any knowledge of the crimes but has now says he knows of them.

He claims, however, he is being made the ‘fall guy’ by the others.

He was charged with the four murders as well as weapons offenses, conspiracy and tampering with evidence on Friday.

Police claims Steven Williams, 25, was a contracted killer who earned thousands for his hits

Williams was already being held in SCI Mahanoy in Frackville, pictured, for unrelated crimes but was cut back to Philadelphia Wednesday to handle the new murder charges

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, pictured, said Friday that Williams was guilty of a ‘streak of wanton, violent crimes against our communities over the past two-plus years’

‘Following a complex investigation by Philadelphia Homicide detectives, my office is today able to begin prosecution of Steven Williams, who collected thousands of dollars as a contract killer,’ said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

‘His streak of wanton, violent crimes against our communities over the past two-plus years ends today.

‘I want to thank the Philadelphia Police Department for their investigation and my office’s Homicide Unit for moving forward with this case.

‘Despite the closure of most court functions, we shall proceed as quickly as possible to create him to justice, also to support those individuals who have been mourning his victims for years,’ Krasner added.

The first murder Williams has been charged with took place on September 8, 2018, in the 1900 block of Hartel Avenue.

Police responded to a call of a shooting to find 35-year-old William Crawford shot multiple times.

It is believed to have happened morning hours as Crawford was leaving his white Dodge Journey to visit his sister in Rhawnhurst.

Police say he was approached by Williams who had been wearing jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with a white design on the straight back.

The second so-called murder did not take place until February 10, 2019, on West Oak Lane.

The victim, Jermaine Simmons, 39, was shot multiple times while sitting in a car facing his home at about 5pm.

He was taken top Einstein Medical Center where he later died.

Steven Williams, 25, pictured, has been described as a ‘contract killer’ who performed a ‘streak of wanton, violent crimes’ in Philadelphia over the course of nine months

Alleged hit man Steven Williams was charged with four murders in Philadelphia on Friday

The third victim was shot and killed while sitting on the porch of a house on March 25, 2019, at around 4pm in the 100 block of Meehan Street in the East Mount Airy.

The 31-year-old man was later identified as Richard Isaac.

He was shot multiple times in the head and chest.

The fourth and final victim identified by police was shot and killed while sitting in his son’s car near Girard College on May 4, 2019.

KYW News radio reports that the car pulled up alongside Leslie Caroll, 46, and a passenger inside shot at him.

Police found Carroll suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital where that he later died.

Police have released no further info on the potential motives behind the crimes.

The father of first so-called victim William Crawford has said that he felt a ‘sigh of relief’ to learn Williams was charged.

‘One thing that helps a little bit more is that he was charged with three other murders. So, my premise has always been to simply help other families as well as my loved ones,’ Stanley Crawford told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Williams is being held without bail and is being represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia.

He will have an initial hearing on July 1.