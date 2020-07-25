Philadelphia Historical Commission Votes In Favor Of Removing Christopher Columbus Statue From Marconi Plaza – CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– The Philadelphia Historical Commission enacted favor of removing the Christopher Columbus Statue from Marconi Plaza onFriday Though the statue has actually beinged in Marconi Plaza for more than a century, the debate surrounding it reached a peak this year. On Friday, the Philadelphia Historical Commission voted 10 -2 to have the 144- year-old statue got rid of.

“We do not tear down monuments of people of the past no more than we burn books,” a Philadelphia citizen who opposes removing the statue stated.

“The reasons I support the initiative to remove the Christopher Columbus statue is not an attack to the Italian American community as many here say, it’s very important to learn about our humanity, shared humanity, but also our community has been subjected to many different kinds of violence,” a Philadelphia citizen who supports removing the statue stated.

Friday’s choice boiled down after hours of testament from the general public, most of those taking part voicing their desire to keep the statue where it is.

City Public Arts Director Margot Berg states initial findings from an online study reveal otherwise, with 80% in favor of elimination.

“Your obligation, as you know it well, and in fact our societal obligation is to take history as it comes to us, not as we wish it would have been kinder and more equitable based on some 21st-century standard,” another Philadelphia citizen who opposes removing the statue stated.

The hearing happens a month after demonstrations at the plaza, some arguing that Columbus represents bigotry and injustice. Counterprotesters, some armed, collected to secure the statute from vandalism.

“I don’t know who the arts commission judges are to be the ones to say this is going to come down,” Anthony Giordano, president of Stand Up South Philadelphia and Take Out Streets Back, stated.

Giordano states his group was established to enhance the lifestyle for those in SouthPhilly He desires the statue to remain, however states with Friday’s vote, he hopes it’s relocated to another public location.

“They should have a place to store the statue that the public can go and view the statue,” Giordano stated. “It is art, and they are an art commission. This is something that should not be torn down and thrown away. And for the Art Commission to say not to view this would be absurd.”

Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration supports the elimination of the statue, stating it remains in the interest of public security due to the demonstrations that have actually grown up around it.

The decision will be made by the Art Commission onAug 12.